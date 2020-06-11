Alberta's top RCMP officer vows to stamp out systemic racism after denying it existed

Alberta RCMP Deputy Commissioner Curtis Zablocki sidestepped calls for his resignation on Friday and vowed to eliminate systemic racism in his organization after previously denying it existed.

"It was never my intention to minimize anyone's experience or to hurt racialized or Indigenous people through my comments," said Alberta's top RCMP officer when asked by CBC News about calls for his resignation by the Criminal Trial Lawyers Association of Alberta (CTLA).

"I have personally learned much this week and I am completely committed to ensuring that I and the employees of the RCMP in Alberta continue the necessary work here in the province to eliminate systemic racism."

On Monday, Zablocki told a news conference in Edmonton he didn't believe there was systemic racism in policing in Canada or in Alberta.

In a statement issued later, he walked back his claim, at least in part, saying "racist individuals" can be anywhere in society and institutions and that had been acknowledged by the RCMP.

But Zablocki says his position changed after research and conversations with Indigenous leaders and colleagues.

"These have been conversations that have challenged my perceptions and made it clear that systemic racism does exist in the RCMP," Zablocki said.

"We need to understand and learn, to challenge our assumptions, recognize racism for what it is and most importantly, hold our employees and organization accountable for racist attitudes and behaviours."

At a news conference hours earlier at Edmonton city hall, the CTLA called for reforms to overhaul systemic policing issues in Alberta. But they said it should start with Zablocki's resignation.

The CTLA — a 40-year-old organization that represents the interests of criminal and police accountability lawyers — also called for the resignations of RCMP officers involved in​ the violent March arrest of Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam and senior officers who concluded the use of force was justified after reviewing the video.

If they don't resign they should be fired, the group insists.

Tom Engel, head of the CTLA's policing committee, said Zablocki and the senior officer who reviewed the video showing Adam's arrest have lost any moral authority to lead the RCMP which is responsible for policing most Indigenous communities in Alberta.

Richard Mirasty is a Cree lawyer who spends the majority of time defending Indigenous Albertans. (David Bajer/CBC)

He said the federal government typically refers complaints to the body responsible for civilian oversight but changes are needed because it can only make recommendations to the commissioner, rather than having the ability to conduct investigations or fire a police officer.

What's needed, Engel said, is an independent oversight body like the Law Enforcement Review Board in Alberta.

"We're demanding that there be immediate action to correct that. These are not complicated amendments. All they have to do is look at the Alberta Police Act and change it accordingly.

"It has to stop that police officers investigate themselves," Engel said, adding that the demand is supported by police chiefs and police unions.

Engel said the underfunding of a system overwhelmed by complaints must also be addressed under the province's review of the police act, noting that the ASIRT investigation into Adam's arrest will take a year or more before charges could be laid.

'Charge that officer'

"Nobody would think that that is acceptable," he said. "Anybody looking at that video, any police officer, any Crown prosecutor looking at the video would say charge that officer ... that guy has to be taken out of duty. But that just doesn't happen in our system."

The CTLA is also demanding the creation of an independent investigative body for police complaints and a community-minded approach to mental health calls that would no longer see armed officers be the first to respond.

The lawyers say concrete changes are needed immediately to ensure Alberta policing lives up to the expectations of all Albertans who marched in the streets by the thousands after a Minneapolis police officer murdered George Floyd.

"For someone in the position of leadership to deny that systemic discrimination exists in Canada when our Supreme Court has recognized it since the '90s, it's absurd," said CTLA member Richard Mirasty.

Mirasty is a Cree lawyer who spends the majority of time defending Indigenous Albertans.

"If you're in a leadership role like that and you can't recognize that, then perhaps it's time to go get somebody else who understands systemic racism."

Tipping point for Indigenous lawyer

For Mirasty, the RCMP's denial of racism and use of excessive force was the tipping point as his own memories from living in northwest Saskatchewan came rushing back.

As a teen, he said, RCMP officers put him in a chokehold on more than one occasion until he blacked out. Another RCMP officer pointed a service pistol to his head when he was 21.

Initially paralyzed by anger, Mirasty was soon motivated by a determination to speak up.

"I can understand the anger because I thought I had moved on from all of this stuff, but you never move on," he said.

Among demands for reform, the CTLA wants an arms-length investigative body so police are no longer investigating themselves.

As well, armed officers should no longer be the first to respond to mental health crises which can easily turn deadly, the CTLA said.

Zablocki said RCMP would continue to build initiatives that would challenge assumptions and foster inclusion such as building a reconciliation strategy for the province.

He declined to comment on the video of Adam while ASIRT investigates.