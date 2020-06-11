Alberta's top RCMP officer clarifies comments on systemic racism

An association of criminal lawyers is calling for the resignation of the province's top RCMP officer, Deputy Commissioner Curtis Zablocki.

Overhauling policing in the province should start with the resignation of RCMP Deputy Commissioner Curtis Zablocki, the Criminal Trial Lawyers Association (CTLA) of Alberta said Friday.

Zablocki spoke to reporters Friday about comments he made earlier this week.

On Monday, Zablocki told a news conference in Edmonton he didn't believe there was systemic racism in policing in Canada or in Alberta. In a statement issued later, he walked back his claim, at least in part.

"We all acknowledge that racist individuals can be anywhere throughout our society and institutions — and we have acknowledged that organizationally in the RCMP.

Earlier Friday, the CTLA — a 40-year-old organization that represents the interests of criminal and police accountability lawyers — held a news conference at Edmonton city hall.

In addition to calling for Zablocki's resignation, the group also wants the resignations of RCMP officers involved in​ the violent March arrest of Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam and senior officers who concluded the use of force was justified after reviewing the video.

If they don't resign they should be fired, the group insists.

Tom Engel, head of the CTLA's policing committee, said Zablocki and the senior officer who reviewed the video showing Adam's arrest have lost any moral authority to lead the RCMP which is responsible for policing most Indigenous communities in Alberta.

He said the federal government typically refers complaints to the body responsible for civilian oversight but changes are needed because it can only make recommendations to the commissioner, rather than having the ability to conduct investigations or fire a police officer.

What's needed, Engel said, is an independent oversight body like the Law Enforcement Review Board in Alberta.

"We're demanding that there be immediate action to correct that. These are not complicated amendments. All they have to do is look at the Alberta Police Act and change it accordingly.

"It has to stop that police officers investigate themselves," Engel said, adding that the demand is supported by police chiefs and police unions.

Engel said the underfunding of a system overwhelmed by complaints must also be addressed under the province's review of the police act, noting that the ASIRT investigation into Adam's arrest will take a year or more before charges could be laid.

'Charge that officer'

"Nobody would think that that is acceptable," he said. "Anybody looking at that video, any police officer, any Crown prosecutor looking at the video would say charge that officer ... that guy has to be taken out of duty. But that just doesn't happen in our system."

The CTLA is also demanding the creation of an independent investigative body for police complaints and a community-minded approach to mental health calls that would no longer see armed officers be the first to respond.

The lawyers say concrete changes are needed immediately to ensure Alberta policing lives up to the expectations of all Albertans who marched in the streets by the thousands after a Minneapolis police officer murdered George Floyd.

"For someone in the position of leadership to deny that systemic discrimination exists in Canada when our Supreme Court has recognized it since the '90s, it's absurd," said CTLA member Richard Mirasty.

Mirasty is a Cree lawyer who spends the majority of time defending Indigenous Albertans.

"If you're in a leadership role like that and you can't recognize that, then perhaps it's time to go get somebody else who understands systemic racism."

Tipping point for Indigenous lawyer

For Mirasty, the RCMP's denial of racism and use of excessive force was the tipping point as his own memories from living in northwest Saskatchewan came rushing back.

As a teen, he said, RCMP officers put him in a chokehold on more than one occasion until he blacked out. Another RCMP officer pointed a service pistol to his head when he was 21.

Initially paralyzed by anger, Mirasty was soon motivated by a determination to speak up.

"I can understand the anger because I thought I had moved on from all of this stuff, but you never move on," he said.

Among demands for reform, the CTLA wants an arms-length investigative body so police are no longer investigating themselves.

As well, armed officers should no longer be the first to respond to mental health crises which can easily turn deadly, the CTLA said.