Alberta's top doctor issues warning to public ahead of long weekend

The province reported 164 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, prompting a warning from Alberta's chief medical officer of health ahead of the long weekend.

"The number of cases being recorded today is a clear reminder that we cannot afford to be reckless," Dr. Deena Hinshaw said at a news conference.

"COVID-19 does not take holidays and we've seen weekend barbecues and other gatherings spark outbreaks in the past."

Close contacts are the largest source of exposure of active cases, ahead of outbreaks and unknown exposures, Hinshaw said.

Here is the current breakdown of active cases in Alberta by source:

Close contact of case: 536

Unknown: 455

Outbreak associated: 349

Travel: 93

Hinshaw urged people not to share items with anyone outside their household.

"Please don't pass around snacks, drinks, smokes, tokes and vapes. This isn't being rude. It's being considerate of others.

"Now is not the time for sharing anything that has been in your mouth."

She also advised people opting to travel to be careful around gas pumps, store doors and shop shelves are high-contact areas.

"If you do stop, sanitize your hands before and after you're pumping gas, shopping and paying for and taking food at a drive-through," she said.

Alberta currently has 1,433 active cases of the disease, with 47 people being treated in hospital, including nine in ICU beds.

The number of deaths remains at 242.

The province has completed 1,005,001 tests for the disease.

Pandemic fatigue

As Albertans head into the long weekend, Hinshaw acknowledged this week has been one of the most difficult since the province reported its first case of COVID-19 six months ago.

"I think it's quite normal for people to feel tired, especially with back-to-school and heightened worries about what will happen," she said Thursday.

"I think it exacerbates some of that frustration, some of the fear, some of the feeling of perhaps ... this is something that we can't see the end of."

On March 5, the province reported its first presumptive case of COVID-19. Six months, 14,310 cases and 242 deaths later, many Albertans are suffering from pandemic fatigue, Hinshaw said.

"I've been asked that quite a few times, 'Well, what's the end? What do we have to look forward to?' And so it's totally natural that people are feeling frustrated."

"I guess what I would say to people who are feeling tired of the pandemic, tired of hearing me talk every day, tired of hearing about COVID-19, just want it all to go away ... I sympathize. I, too, wish that it would just go away."

Hinshaw suggests people take a break from thinking and reading about COVID-19 and devote more attention to what renergizes them.

"Try to unplug, relax, and just give yourself a break from the constant stream," she said. "The reality is we do need to pace ourselves because we do need to be looking for a time when we either have an effective and safe vaccine or an effective treatment that can reduce the risk of severe outcomes for those who get very ill."