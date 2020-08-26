Alberta's new lieutenant-governor to be installed in legislature ceremony

Alberta's 19th lieutenant-governor will be installed in a ceremony at the legislature this afternoon.

Salma Lakhani of Edmonton will be the first Muslim in Canadian history to serve in the ceremonial position.

Born and raised in Kampala, Uganda, Lakhani has an honours degree in clinical biochemistry from the University of Manchester.

She has been in Edmonton for more than 40 years, owning and operating an early childhood education centre.

In 2005, Lakhani was awarded the Alberta Centennial Medal for outstanding achievements in the province. In 2012, she was awarded the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal honouring service to Canada.

Lieutenant-governors, the highest-ranking officers in each province, carry out a variety of official duties including swearing in the premier and cabinet, opening each session of the legislative assembly and signing bills into law.

Outgoing Lt.-Gov. Lois Mitchell, who has held the post since June 2015, performed her final official function Tuesday, swearing in new ministers during a cabinet shuffle.

The swearing-in ceremony for Lakhani will be at 1:30 p.m. The program will include a blessing by an Indigenous elder, a military salute and administration of the oath of office by the Chief Justice of Alberta.