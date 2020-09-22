Alberta's legislature will resume sitting one week earlier than planned
Government house leader to advise Speaker to call MLAs back on Oct. 20
Alberta's legislature will resume sitting next month, a week earlier than planned.
A news release late Monday says Government House Leader Jason Nixon has indicated he will advise the Speaker to call members back to the legislature on Tuesday, Oct. 20.
The politicians last sat when the spring sitting ended in late July.
The release says the government will bring forward legislation to keep election platform commitments "on electoral reform and renewal, while continuing to deliver policies that will build infrastructure, diversify (Alberta's) economy and create jobs now."
It also notes the United Conservative caucus will work with the Opposition to ensure legislature members remain healthy and adhere to the best practices outlined by the chief medical officer of health.
Nixon explains in the news release that the early return is in order to "to get back to the critical work of protecting Albertans and building our province for the future."
