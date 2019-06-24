Alberta's largest sector union takes provincial government to court over Bill 9
AUPE alleges government lawyers gave incorrect information on bill's status
Alberta's largest sector union is seeking an injunction against the provincial government to allow a wage arbitration hearing to proceed by the end of June, as stipulated in collective agreements.
In a statement of claim filed in Court of Queen's Bench Monday, the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees is also challenging the United Conservative government's Bill 9 on constitutional grounds.
The controversial bill defers wage arbitration talks for 180,000 nurses, teachers and government workers until Oct. 31.
It passed third and final reading at 7 a.m. Thursday after an all-night session.
- Bargaining rights bill passes after all-night session in Alberta legislature
- Alberta premier's earplug stunt called 'light-hearted' caucus morale-booster
The union says wage arbitration hearings were cancelled after government lawyers told their representatives that the bill would receive royal assent on Friday.
The bill hasn't received royal assent as of Monday morning.
"We were lied to," AUPE president Guy Smith said in a written statement.
"Bill 9 is not yet law. We could have gone ahead as scheduled but instead we lost key arbitration meetings because the government gave us false information.
"This is bad faith bargaining. It's outrageous, and further proof the UCP government has no respect for working Albertans or the law."
The government wants to hold off on wage arbitration talks until it receives advice on Alberta's finances from a panel chaired by former Saskatchewan finance minister Janice MacKinnon.
Union leaders say the bill is a precursor to legislated wage rollbacks this fall.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.