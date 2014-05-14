Alberta's deputy medical officer of health to provide COVID-19 update
The news conference is expected to begin at 3:30 p.m. MT
Alberta's deputy chief medical officer of health will update the ongoing public health effort to slow the COVID-19 outbreak Saturday afternoon.
On Friday, 49 new cases were announced, bringing the province's total to 195 cases.
Eleven of the total cases are possible community transmissions, but investigations are continuing, Alberta's chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw told a news conference Friday.
Saturday's update will be delivered by Dr. Marcia Johnson, Alberta's deputy chief medical officer of health.
Hinshaw, who has been holding daily news conferences to keep the public aware of the spread of the virus and any new government health directives intended to protect the public from the pandemic, is taking the weekend to spend some time with her family.
The Saturday news conference is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. MT.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.