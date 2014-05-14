Alberta's deputy medical officer of health to provide COVID-19 update

Alberta's deputy chief medical officer of health will update the ongoing public health effort to slow the COVID-19 outbreak Saturday afternoon.

On Friday, 49 new cases were announced, bringing the province's total to 195 cases.

Eleven of the total cases are possible community transmissions, but investigations are continuing, Alberta's chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw told a news conference Friday.

Saturday's update will be delivered by Dr. Marcia Johnson, Alberta's deputy chief medical officer of health.

Hinshaw, who has been holding daily news conferences to keep the public aware of the spread of the virus and any new government health directives intended to protect the public from the pandemic, is taking the weekend to spend some time with her family.

The Saturday news conference is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. MT.