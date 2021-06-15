Alberta's deputy medical health officer to provide COVID-19 update

Albertans will get an update on COVID-19 Tuesday amid the launch of a new vaccine lottery, a continuing decline in case counts and a vaccination campaign that has the province inching toward the final stage of its reopening strategy.

Dr. André Corriveau, the deputy chief medical officer of health, will hold the news conference at 3:30 p.m. MT. You can watch it live here.

Corriveau is filling in for Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer of health, who previously noted that she is taking this week off to spend time with her family.

Alberta on Monday rolled out its Open for Summer Lottery, giving vaccinated residents a chance to win one of three $1-million prizes. Within five hours, more than 325,000 people had registered.

The lottery was launched in a bid to persuade people who have not yet been vaccinated to do so, in the wake of first-dose appointments dropping off dramatically over the past two weeks, according to Premier Jason Kenney.

Currently, 68.8 per cent of eligible Albertans — that is, those aged 12 and up — have had one or both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The province's reopening strategy has set a milestone of 70 per cent before the third and final stage, which would lift almost all current public health restrictions, can begin.

According to a Tuesday morning Twitter post from Kenney, Alberta requires 25,315 more first doses to reach that target.

Alberta currently has 3,089 active cases of COVID-19. There are 270 people in hospital, including 73 in intensive care units.