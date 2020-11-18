Alberta's COVID-19 testing positivity rate hits 'grim milestone' at more than 10 per cent

Alberta reported 1,828 new cases of COVID-19 Friday and 15 additional deaths.

That brings the number of active cases to 18,243 and deaths to 590.

There are 533 Albertans in hospital with the disease and 99 in intensive care.

The positivity rate climbed to 10.5 per cent, a number Dr. Deena Hinshaw called a "grim milestone," one that "should concern us all."

Dr. Verna Yiu, president and CEO of Alberta Health Services, told the news conference AHS is working to bolster its troubled contact tracing system.

"As case numbers have increased exponentially in the past six weeks it has become more and more difficult for our teams to keep up with demand," Yiu said.

"We are rapidly increasing our response to the unprecedented volume of COVID-19 cases in the province."

The province has more than 900 contact tracers in Alberta and is on track to double that number by the end of the year, Yiu said.

"This means that we will have 36 contact tracers per 100,000 people, which will be on par or better compared to other provinces."

Here is how the active cases breaks down among the regions:

Edmonton zone: 8,578 cases

Calgary zone: 6,666 cases

Central zone: 1,251 cases

North zone: 1,012 cases

South zone: 630 cases

Unknown: 106 cases

Bending the curve

Albertans are now one week into the latest round of restrictions aimed at bending the growth curve of COVID-19 cases in the province.

Last Friday, Premier Jason Kenney ordered junior and senior high schools to close, barred indoor social gatherings and capped capacity for businesses.

Next week Albertans will find out what effects those measures are having on the virus, which is spreading faster in Alberta than anywhere else in the country.

It was the second set of restrictions issued by the premier in November.

Three weeks ago, Kenney suspended indoor group fitness programs, team sports and group performance activities, and reduced operating hours for restaurants, bars and pubs in cities.

But the curve didn't bend and the virus has continued to surge since, setting records almost daily as it tightens its grip on the province.

Yesterday Alberta reported a one-day record of 1,854 new cases, which lifted the active case count to a record 17,743. More people than ever, 511, were in hospital and a record number of them, 97, were in ICU beds.

The positivity rate for COVID-19 tests reported Thursday was a record-shattering 9.5 per cent.

The province's contact-tracing system is struggling against demand. Alberta's government continues to resist calls to adopt the federal contact-notification app or order a province-wide mask law.

It is also continuing to spurn calls by physicians for a two-week lockdown, or "circuit-breaker," to drop the effective reproduction number and allow contact tracing to catch up.

This week, the province acknowledged it is preparing for the worst. Alberta has asked the federal government for two field hospitals, and the Red Cross for two more.

Alberta hospitals are preparing to double-bunk critically ill patients, revamp operating and recovery rooms and reassign staff to treat an expected surge of COVID-19 patients destined for intensive care units.

AHS has asked hospitals in Calgary to begin rationing oxygen.