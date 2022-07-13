Alberta's COVID-19 hospitalizations dropping, positivity rate rising

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 in Alberta continues to drop but the province's PCR testing positivity rate continues to rise.

There are now 552 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 16 patients in intensive care, Alberta Health reported Wednesday. Last week, there were 568 people in hospital, with 13 in ICU.

The province's PCR positivity rate average for the past seven days was 18.31 per cent. The provincial seven-day average on July 1 was just over 15 per cent and one month ago was 12.72 per cent.

The province reported 1,361 new cases of COVID-19 over the week up to July 11, though that number only includes those who test positive on a PCR test, not results from rapid tests.

Most Albertans don't qualify for PCR testing, which is restricted for those who are high risk or who live or work in a high risk setting. Beginning next week, Albertans who require a PCR test to inform their medical treatment must have a referral from a health-care professional.

Another 19 new COVID deaths were reported Wednesday over the previous week, though the province removed 23 previously reported deaths from its data, so the province's total is now 4,632.

Of Alberta's entire population, including those who are ineligible, 77.4 per cent of people have two doses of COVID-19 vaccine; 81.5 per cent have had at least one dose.