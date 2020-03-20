Alberta's chief medical officer to provide Friday update on COVID-19

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, will provide the latest update on COVID-19 in the province Friday afternoon.

You can watch Hinshaw's remarks here, right after Premier Jason Kenney's news conference, which begins at 3 p.m.

On Thursday, Hinshaw announced the pandemic that has already claimed one life in Alberta.

An Edmonton man in his 60s died Wednesday, less than a week after being admitted to a hospital intensive care unit.

Thursday saw the announcement of 27 new cases of COVID-19 in Alberta, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 146.

Cases have been identified in all zones:

101 in the Calgary zone.

29 in the Edmonton zone.

10 in the North zone.

Three in the Central zone.

Three in the South zone.

Five patients were in hospital as of Thursday, including two in intensive care. Three people have made full recoveries.