Alberta's chief medical officer of health updates province with latest on COVID-19
Watch Dr. Deena Hinshaw's news conference here at 3:30 p.m. MT
As we approach the end of another month living in the shadow of COVID-19, many Albertans are starting to look ahead to when more restrictions can be lifted.
Premier Jason Kenney announced this week the province's state of public health emergency, in place since March 17, will be allowed to lapse on June 15.
Declaring the emergency gave the provincial cabinet many new powers, including the ability to limit the size of public gatherings and require people to self-isolate.
This afternoon, Alberta's chief medical officer of health will update Albertans on the COVID-19 pandemic and the province's relaunch, which began two weeks ago.
You can watch Dr. Deena Hinshaw's news conference here starting at 3:30 p.m. MT
As of Thursday there were 652 active cases in the province. The number of recovered cases was 6,160.
Fifty people were being treated for the illness in Alberta hospitals, four of them in ICU beds.
The provincial COVID-19 death toll stood at 143 as of Thursday.
