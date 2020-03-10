Alberta's chief medical officer of health to provide update on COVID-19

This afternoon, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, will update the province about COVID-19 and the work going on to protect public health.

You can watch the livestream here at 3:30 p.m. MT.

On Monday, Hinshaw announced the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 had increased to seven.

Those cases are:

A woman in her 50s who lives in the Calgary health zone contracted coronavirus while on board the Grand Princess cruise ship before it was quarantined off the coast of California. She returned to Alberta on Feb. 21 and is currently in isolation at home. Her case, the first in Alberta, was reported Thursday, March 5.

A man in his 40s who lives in the Edmonton zone tested positive for COVID-19 last Friday. He had visited Michigan, Illinois, and Ohio before returning to Alberta on Feb. 28.

On Sunday, Hinshaw announced the province's third and fourth COVID-19 cases — a man in his 60s from the Edmonton zone, and a woman in her 30s from the Calgary zone who is a close contact of someone who had recently travelled in Europe.

On Monday, Hinshaw announced that a woman in her 70s who lives in the Edmonton zone has COVID-19. She is a close contact of an Edmonton-zone man with COVID-19 whose case was announced on Sunday. Like the man, the woman was on-board the Grand Princess cruise ship before returning home on Feb. 21. Her symptoms started after she got home to Alberta.

Also Monday, the province announced that a man in his 30s from the Calgary zone has the illness. He is a close contact of the Calgary-zone woman announced as a case of COVID-19 on March 8. The man had travelled to Ukraine, the Netherlands and Turkey. He returned to Alberta on March 2. His symptoms started after his return.