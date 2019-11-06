Alberta government announces plans to combat rural crime

The Alberta government announced Wednesday a multi-faceted approach to protect rural landowners from criminal activity.

At a news conference in Wetaskiwin County, Justice Minister and Solicitor General Doug Schweitzer said the province will shorten response times to rural 911 calls by creating a Rural Alberta Provincial Integrated Defence Force (RAPID).

The plan will impose additional law-enforcement responsibilities on Alberta sheriffs, fish and wildlife officers and commercial vehicle enforcement officers, who will be asked to help RCMP and other police services in ensuring faster 911 response times.

The province will also raise fines, with jail time a possibility, for trespassing on any rural property whether it's used for residential, industrial or commercial purposes.

Planned legislation includes a proposed five-fold increase to the maximum fines for trespassing offences, up to $10,000 for a first violation and $25,000 for subsequent offences. A prison sentence of up to six months will be possible.

Corporations that help or direct trespassers would face fines up to $200,000.

The government will also amend the Occupiers' Liability Act to prevent offenders from suing landowners. The amendment will be made retroactive to Jan.1, 2018.

The amendments are in response to the case of Eddie Maurice, who was charged after a suspected thief was wounded by gunfire on his property on Feb. 24, 2018.

The Crown dropped the charges but Maurice faces a civil lawsuit from one of the trespassers who says he was injured by one of Maurice's warning shots.

The province said it will also make it harder to sell stolen property such as copper wire, a favourite target of thieves.

"We're taking steps here today to help disrupt that supply chain of cash that's going into organized crime and helping feed addiction across Alberta," Schweitzer said.

The government will proclaim the Scrap Metal Dealers and Recyclers Identification Act which requires dealers to obtain proof of identification, retain information about the transaction and report stolen property.

The plan will give victims of crime a stronger voice when it comes to sentencing criminals, Schweitzer said. Community impact statements will allow community members to describe how crimes impact them and their surrounding neighbours to the court at sentencing.

Community impact statement forms will be available online in early January.