Alberta hiring private driving examiners to reduce road-test backlog

The Alberta government is hiring private driving examiners to reduce a weeks-long backlog of road tests for new drivers seeking licences.

Transportation Ric McIver said the delays were caused by the previous NDP government's decision to end the privatized system introduced in 1993.

"The previous government rushed to launch a government-run road test system and ended up with only half the required driver examiners in place to run the system when it started in March of this year," Transportation Minister Ric McIver said at a news conference in Edmonton on Thursday.

"Albertans have had to wait in some cases up to 12 weeks to take a road test."

The NDP government announced the switch from a private to public system in October 2018. Brian Mason, the transportation minister of the day, said the government received an average of seven complaints a day about driving examiners.

The complaints ranged from harassment to excessive fees and unprofessional behaviour. Five examiners had their certifications revoked after getting more than seven demerit points on their licences, according to documents obtained by CBC under a freedom of information request.

McIver said the private examiners will have to undergo a criminal records check and have a clean driving record. He said preference will be given to applicants with examining experience.