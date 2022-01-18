Skip to Main Content
Edmonton

Alberta restaurant that accepted dog photos instead of QR codes closed to dining

A restaurant in central Alberta was ordered closed to indoor dining last week after an Alberta Health Services investigation found it accepting dog photos in lieu of vaccination proof.

'Unfortunate circumstance' involved one of its hosts, The Granary says

CBC News ·
The restrictions exemption program requires a government-issued QR code as vaccination proof to dine in at participating establishments. (Jane Robertson/CBC)

The order was issued to The Granary in Red Deer on Jan. 14. 

Following complaints to an AHS executive officer, two test shoppers were sent to the restaurant on Jan. 11 at different times.

Both were able to enter and dine after presenting a photograph of a dog and personal identification to staff, according to the order. Both times staff used a tablet to make it appear as if they were scanning a QR code.

The indoor dining area was ordered to remain closed until the owners showed commitment toward implementing the restrictions exemption program and submitted a written plan on how they would do so.

Owners also had to commit to training staff about the program and provide written confirmation of that training.

Ownership were also to attend an administrative hearing with Environmental Public Health to demonstrate this has been completed.

A Friday Facebook post on the restaurant's website blamed the "unfortunate circumstance" on an underage host and said the business would take the weekend to retrain and regroup.

The closure order was lifted Tuesday.

