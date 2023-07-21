Alberta research highlights value of social connections for recent immigrants

Some recent immigrants to central Alberta are missing important social connections as they settle in their new homes, a new study says.

In research published this month in the journal Canadian Ethnic Studies, several recent immigrants said their new communities are less social than their birth countries, and they wish they had more opportunities for social interaction.

Red Deer Polytechnic sociology professor Choon-Lee Chai, the lead author of the study, interviewed 10 men who came to Red Deer and surrounding communities from Afghanistan, the Philippines and other countries.

They were asked about places in the region where they feel a sense of belonging and where they feel uncomfortable.

"[One] participant talked about how his neighbour, white neighbour … helped him move," Chai said.

"Of all things, he talked about this. So we can see how important this human connection is."

Some participants said they felt vulnerable on public transit and while walking in majority-white neighbourhoods.

Chai heard that some immigrants feel more accepted in shopping malls because many people of different ethnicities spend time there.

Participants also mentioned that grocery stores carrying international foods made them feel considered.

"For most of us, it's just another type of food," he said. "Something familiar ... is very comforting."

The study follows a 2021 survey of Red Deer residents done by the Red Deer Local Immigration Partnership. About half the 665 respondents reported they believe racism in Red Deer is worse than other places, and of the respondents who identified themselves as visible minorities, about 80 per cent reported experiencing racism in the previous five years.

The organization has since launched an anti-racism campaign called Proud to be Your Neighbour.

More than 16,000 Red Deer residents are immigrants, making up about 10 per cent of the city's total population, according to 2021 census data. Nearly 4,000 immigrants settled in the city between 2016 and 2021.

Zainab Mohamoud founded the African Caribbean Centre of Central Alberta, and she's organizing an Afro-Caribbean festival in Red Deer in August. (Submitted by Zainab Mohamoud)

The census data shows Red Deer is home to more than 1,200 immigrants born in Africa.

Zainab Mohamoud was born in Somalia and moved to Red Deer in 2010 for a job in social work.

She founded the African Caribbean Centre of Central Alberta last year after seeing African families struggle to find supports in Red Deer, and eventually move to larger centres like Edmonton or Calgary.

"We want people to be able to stay here because [Red Deer] has a lot of potential to offer, especially young families, a good place to raise their family," she said.

Mohamoud quit her full-time job to dedicate more time to the centre's programs, but said she only receives enough funding to pay herself for two days of work per week.

"Every day, my phone never stops," she said. "There are always beautiful people calling every minute for services and things we can help them [with]."

The African Caribbean Centre of Central Alberta hosts cultural events and offers mentorship to young people of colour living in central Alberta. (Submitted by Zainab Mohamoud)

The African Caribbean Centre helps community members with applications for jobs and university admission.

The not-for-profit also runs a mentorship program for young Black women and girls, and organizes trips to nature parks for kids.

To boot, Mohamoud is planning Red Deer's first Afro-Caribbean festival, scheduled for Aug.12 and 13.

Chai said support from local groups offers a boost to recent central Alberta immigrants at an important time.

"It's a new place, a new environment they now call home," he said.

"I think it's important that we … let them know we appreciate their presence."