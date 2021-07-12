Alberta reports no additional COVID-19 deaths in past 4 days

Alberta reported 90 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, however the province has not reported any new deaths since July 8.

The last date a death was listed by the province was on July 6, but that data is subject to change as information is processed by Alberta Health and death dates are finalized.

A total of 2,307 Albertans have died from COVID-19.

Thirty-one new cases of the disease were confirmed on Friday, 29 on Saturday and 30 on Sunday, the province announced Monday.

As of end of day Sunday, 112 people were in hospital, including 34 in intensive care.

There were 624 active cases of the illness in Alberta, a decrease of 51 since the previous update.

Here is how active cases break down across the province:

Calgary zone: 316

Edmonton zone: 118

Central zone: 59

South zone: 22

North zone:106

Unknown: 3

In total, around 15,800 tests were completed between Friday and Sunday.

The positivity rate was 0.62 per cent Friday on 5,842 tests, 0.5 per cent Saturday on 6,021 tests, and 0.77 per cent Sunday on 4,013 tests.

Fifty-nine new variant cases were identified Sunday, bringing the total active variant cases in Alberta to 378, or 61 per cent of all total active cases.

The provincial R-value, the rate of reproduction, from July 5 to 11 was at 0.84 — a slight increase since the previous reported 0.75 from June 21 to 27.

The province said 74.1 per cent of eligible Albertans aged 12 and up have had at least one vaccine dose while 55.3 per cent are now fully vaccinated.