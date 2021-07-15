Alberta reports slight increase in active cases of COVID-19

Alberta reported 53 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday as active cases rose for the first time since the crest of the third wave in early May.

The total of known active cases in Alberta increased by nine since the previous update to 578.

Thirty-three new variant cases were also identified, bringing the total active variant cases to 315 — 54 per cent of all active cases.

Here is how active cases break down across the province:

Calgary zone: 291

Edmonton zone: 118

Central zone: 44

South zone: 23

North zone:100

Unknown: 2

There are now 107 people in hospital due to COVID-19, including 31 patients in intensive care.

Alberta also reported one additional death Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths attributed to the disease to 2,312.

About 6,200 COVID-19 tests were completed Wednesday. The test-positivity rate was 0.85 per cent.

Just over 74.4 per cent of eligible Albertans have had at least one vaccine dose, while 57.1 per cent have received two doses.