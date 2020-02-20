Alberta reports first presumptive case of COVID-19
Alberta has reported its first presumptive case of COVID-19, the provincial government said Thursday afternoon.
News conference scheduled for Alberta legislature at 5:30 p.m.
Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, will provide an update on the case at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in a news conference at the Alberta legislature.
"Public health measures are already being put in place to contain the virus and protect Albertans," the government said in a media notice.
As of Thursday, 34 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in Canada, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada — 20 in Ontario, 13 in British Columbia and one in Quebec.
