Alberta reports estimated 400 cases of COVID-19

An estimated 400 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Alberta on Saturday by the province's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw.

Hinshaw posted the number on Twitter on Sunday morning. She also reported that 8,100 laboratory tests had been recorded on Jan. 2 with a five per cent positivity rate. In her post, Hinshaw noted fewer people were tested Jan. 1 so fewer tests were processed and reported Jan. 2.

Alberta's hospitalization and ICU totals remained stable, Hinshaw added. The total number of deaths posted on the province's website remains 1,046.

There are 14,555 active COVID-19 cases in Alberta, the province's website states. That total has been slowly declining since Dec. 13, when the number peaked at 21,112.

The Alberta government's website also states there are currently 921 hospitalizations as a result of COVID-19, with 152 of those cases in the ICU.

Here is today's <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19AB?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19AB</a> modified update. <br><br>On Jan. 2 there was an estimated:<br>- 400 cases<br>- 8,100 laboratory tests<br>- 5% positivity<br>- hospitalizations - stable<br>- ICU - stable<br><br>Please note: fewer people were tested Jan. 1 so fewer tests were processed and reported Jan. 2. —@CMOH_Alberta

Albertans were told before the holidays to expect similar Twitter updates each day until Jan. 3.

On Jan. 4, the province is expected to post more complete updates online.

Hinshaw is scheduled to hold her next news conference on Jan. 5.