Alberta reports another 44 COVID-19 deaths

Another 44 people in Alberta have died of COVID-19, according to the latest provincial data released Wednesday.

As of Monday, there have been 5,137 deaths related to the illness in Alberta.

In the latest update for the reporting period of Nov. 8 to 14, there were 1,141 people in hospital, an increase of 51 from the previous update. Included in hospitalizations are 40 intensive care patients, an increase of four.

Health officials detected 1,344 new COVID-19 cases with a seven-day average positivity rate of 14.65 per cent as of Nov. 11.

There is more virus circulating in the community, however, as provincial data excludes positive rapid-test results and most Albertans are ineligible to receive a PCR test.

As of end-of-day Monday, 77.9 per cent of Alberta's population has received at least two doses of COVID-19 vaccine; 82.3 percent of Albertans have had at least one dose of vaccine.

Of the total population, 40.3 per cent have received three doses.