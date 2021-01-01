Alberta reports an estimated 1,300 new cases of COVID-19

An estimated 1,300 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Alberta on Thursday by the province's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw.

Hinshaw posted this number on Twitter on Friday morning. She also reported that 16,300 laboratory tests had been recorded on Dec. 31 with an eight per cent positivity rate.

Alberta's hospitalization and ICU totals remained stable, Hinshaw added. No additional COVID-19 deaths were reported by the province on Friday.

There are currently 14,555 active COVID-19 cases in Alberta, the province's website states. That total has been slowly declining since Dec. 13, when the number peaked at 21,112. The Alberta government's website also states there are currently 921 hospitalizations as a result of COVID-19, with 152 of those cases in the ICU.

Albertans were told before the holidays to expect similar Twitter updates each day until Jan. 3.

On Jan. 4, the province is expected to post more complete updates online.

Hinshaw is scheduled to hold her next news conference on Tuesday, Jan. 5.