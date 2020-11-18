Alberta reports a record 1,155 new cases of COVID-19 Friday

Alberta's chief medical officer of health reported the province had a record 1,155 new cases Friday, bringing the number of active cases to 10,655, also a record.

"Our current situation is grim," said Dr. Deena Hinshaw at a news conference.

The province also reported 11 deaths, bringing the number of people to die from the disease to 462.

Currently, 310 people are being treated in hospital, of which 58 are in intensive care units.

Here is how the active cases break down in the zones:

Edmonton zone: 4,520 cases

Calgary zone: 4,272 cases

North zone: 651 cases

South zone: 569 cases

Central zone: 564 cases

Unknown: 79 cases

The 11 deaths reported Friday include:

A woman in her 90s from Edmonton, linked to the outbreak at Edmonton General Continuing Care Centre.

A woman in her 80s, also linked to the outbreak at Edmonton General Continuing Care Centre.

A man in his 80s, linked to the outbreak at Edmonton General Continuing Care Centre.

A woman in her 60s from Edmonton, linked to an outbreak at Grey Nuns Community Hospital.

A woman in her 90s from the Edmonton zone, linked to the outbreak at Covenant Care Chateau Vitaline.

A man in his 90s, also linked to an outbreak at Grey Nuns Community Hospital.

A man in his 70s from the North zone, linked to the outbreak at Grande Prairie Care Centre.

A man in his 60s from the Edmonton zone.

A man in his 60s from the South zone.

A woman in her 70s from the Calgary zone.

A man in his 80s from the Central zone.

Trudeau urges Albertans to use federal app

On Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urged Albertans to download the federal COVID-19 notification app, despite the fact Alberta and B.C. governments haven't signed on.

"I'm still hopeful that the two health systems will give you that one-time code, which will allow diagnoses in those provinces to be plugged into this system," Trudeau said.

He said that more than 5.3 million Canadians have downloaded the free federal COVID-19 app.

As of Nov. 16, 268,064 Albertans had downloaded the province's ABTrace Together app.

But Trudeau stressed that even without the two western provinces adopting the federal app, there is still value for residents to download it.

"If you're in Alberta and you come into contact inadvertently with someone who then goes home to Saskatchewan and gets tested positive, you'll be alerted that you should maybe get yourself checked," he said.

"It can work even if your health system isn't yet on board."