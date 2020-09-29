Alberta reports 961 new cases of COVID-19 over Thanksgiving weekend, 4 more deaths

Alberta is reporting 961 new cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths over the Thanksgiving weekend.

The province counted 236 cases Friday, 259 cases Saturday, 240 Sunday and 220 Monday.

There are now 97 people in hospital with the disease, 13 of those in intensive care.

Alberta has 2,615 active cases, up from 2,225 counted Friday.

The four deaths involved: a woman in her 50s who is linked to the outbreak at Millwoods Shepherds Care Centre in Edmonton; a man in his 80s who was a patient at Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary; a woman in her 60s linked to the outbreak at Lifestyle Options Terra Losa in Edmonton; and a woman in her 70s from the Edmonton area who was not in continuing care.

The long weekend break came after a week where a record was set for the highest number of new cases in a day in the province and where the number of active cases surged in the Edmonton zone, putting the capital region at a "critical juncture," according Alberta's chief medical officer of health.

The numbers also helped push the number of cases in the Edmonton zone to another record total for the third straight day.

Premier Jason Kenney said Friday he would not follow Ontario's lead in imposing tough restrictions on businesses and residents to rein in COVID-19 case numbers.

But the surge prompted Hinshaw to introduce voluntary measures in the region such as limiting social gatherings to 15 people, encouraging the use of masks in all indoor work settings and limiting the number of people's social groups, or cohorts, to three.

Whether those in the Edmonton region have taken heed will take a few days to tell as numbers released each day are a reflection of events one to two weeks ago, due to the lag in the appearance of symptoms and testing process.

So far 286 Albertans have died of COVID-19.

Here is the regional breakdown of active cases: