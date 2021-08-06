Alberta reports 920 new cases of COVID-19, 4 additional deaths

Alberta reported 920 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday and four additional deaths from the disease.

The province reported its highest test-positivity rate since early May, 12.42 per cent, as labs completed 7,487 tests for COVID-19.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 increased by 30 from Monday's update, while the number of ICU patients grew by eight. There are now 431 people in hospital for COVID-19, including 106 in intensive care.

Of those currently in hospital with COVID, 79.35 per cent are unvaccinated, 3.48 per cent are partially vaccinated and 17.17 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Of those patients in ICU, 88.68 per cent are unvaccinated, 3.77 per cent of patients are partially vaccinated and 7.55 per cent fully vaccinated.

Active cases continue to rise, with the Edmonton zone having more than any other region. There are now 11,660 active cases in Alberta, here's how they break down regionally:

Edmonton zone: 3,660

Calgary zone: 3,176

North zone: 2,191

Central zone: 1,385

South zone: 1,214

Unknown: 34

Of the 11,660 active cases, 9,535 have been identified as coronavirus variants of concern.

With four additional deaths reported Tuesday, the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Alberta is now 2,375.

With four additional deaths reported Tuesday, the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Alberta is now 2,375.

As of the province's latest update, 78 per cent of eligible Albertans have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 69.8 per cent have had two doses. Of Alberta's total population, about 59.4 per cent have had both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

'We've not been silent'

Finance Minister Travis Toews spoke about the absence of regular updates on COVID-19 on Tuesday as the province continues to see increased spread during the fourth wave.

"I would suggest we've not kept anybody in the dark," Toews said, speaking during a news conference about the first-quarter fiscal update.

"Dr. Deena Hinshaw has been providing daily updates to the website around the pandemic," he said about Alberta's chief medical officer of health.

"There was an announcement yesterday around, you know, another vaccination effort, an effort for boosters, for at-risk Albertans. And so we've not been silent.

"And again, I have complete confidence in our chief medical officer of health that she'll continue to provide the appropriate updates at the appropriate time."

When asked about people and businesses enacting their own measures in the absence of provincial health restrictions, Toews said the government is listening to the expertise of Hinshaw.

"We're following through on her recommendations at this point in time," he said. "I think it's been expected that the fourth wave is going to be a bit bumpy. This delta variant is incredibly contagious. It moves through a population very quickly. And we're obviously paying attention to that. I think the overall goal, obviously, is to not overwhelm our health-care system."