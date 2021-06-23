Alberta reports 92 new cases of COVID-19, 2 new deaths

Alberta reported 92 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and two new deaths.

Wednesday's case count is higher than the numbers reported on Monday (60) and Tuesday (57), but is still lower than the seven-day average (June 16-22) of 110.

Alberta labs completed 6,335 tests on Tuesday with a positivity rate around 1.6 per cent. Another 85 cases of coronavirus variants of concern have also been reported.

Neither of the deaths reported by Alberta Health Wednesday occurred recently. One was a man in his 80s in the Calgary zone last month and the other was a man in his 40s who died in the North zone April 6.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,292 people have died of COVID-19 in Alberta.

Across the province, 199 people are being treated in hospital for the disease, including 56 in intensive care beds.

Active cases continue to decline as there were reported 1,676 on Wednesday, the lowest number the province has seen since Oct. 1.

Here is the regional breakdown of active cases as reported by the province on Wednesday:

Calgary zone: 821

North zone: 331

Edmonton zone: 272

Central zone: 175

South zone: 76

Unknown: 1

As of end of day Tuesday, 3,903,238 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Alberta. Across the province, 46,850 doses were administered. The vast majority — 42,606 — were second doses.

About 71 per cent of eligible Albertans have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 31.5 per cent have had both doses.