Alberta reports 92 new cases of COVID-19, 2 new deaths
199 patients in hospital with the disease, including 56 in intensive care
Alberta reported 92 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and two new deaths.
Wednesday's case count is higher than the numbers reported on Monday (60) and Tuesday (57), but is still lower than the seven-day average (June 16-22) of 110.
Alberta labs completed 6,335 tests on Tuesday with a positivity rate around 1.6 per cent. Another 85 cases of coronavirus variants of concern have also been reported.
Neither of the deaths reported by Alberta Health Wednesday occurred recently. One was a man in his 80s in the Calgary zone last month and the other was a man in his 40s who died in the North zone April 6.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,292 people have died of COVID-19 in Alberta.
Across the province, 199 people are being treated in hospital for the disease, including 56 in intensive care beds.
Active cases continue to decline as there were reported 1,676 on Wednesday, the lowest number the province has seen since Oct. 1.
Here is the regional breakdown of active cases as reported by the province on Wednesday:
- Calgary zone: 821
- North zone: 331
- Edmonton zone: 272
- Central zone: 175
- South zone: 76
- Unknown: 1
As of end of day Tuesday, 3,903,238 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Alberta. Across the province, 46,850 doses were administered. The vast majority — 42,606 — were second doses.
About 71 per cent of eligible Albertans have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 31.5 per cent have had both doses.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?