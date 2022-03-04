Alberta reports 9 new COVID deaths as hospitalizations drop by 40

Alberta reported 1,164 people in hospital with COVID Friday, including 77 in intensive care.

Overall COVID hospitalizations, which typically lag behind spikes and dips in new cases, continue to decline.

Friday saw a drop of 40 from Thursday's update. Week over week, the number of people in hospital has declined by 148.

The province also announced nine new deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the province's total to 3,954.

Alberta Health officials also reported 502 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, detected through 2,492 PCR tests with a positivity rate around 19.14 per cent. The seven-day average positivity rate is about 20.61 per cent.

Active cases declined by 299 to 7,646, though both the new-case and active-case numbers only include those who test positive on PCR tests, which most Albertans can't access. The true number of active cases is believed to be much higher.

Still, the number of known active cases is at the lowest point the province has seen since Dec. 21, and the number continues to trend downward.

As of Friday's update, 86.1 per cent of those five and older in Alberta have received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 80.9 per cent have had a second dose.

Of the entire provincial population, about 76 per cent have had two doses of a COVID vaccine, while 35.5 per cent have had three.

