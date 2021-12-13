Alberta reports 863 new cases of COVID-19 over 3 days, and 3 more deaths

Alberta reported 873 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, compiling data from the previous three days from the weekend.

The new cases were detected from Friday to Sunday:

373 new cases on Dec. 10 (8,587 tests, 4.10 per cent positivity)

288 new cases on Dec. 11 (6,483 tests, 4.10 per cent positivity)

202 new cases on Dec. 12 (5,743 tests, 3.64 per cent positivity)

Another three COVID-19 related deaths were reported by health officials on Monday. The province's total number of COVID-19 deaths is now 3,275.

Alberta labs have also detected seven new cases of the omicron variant, the newest variant of concern. The province now has identified 30 cases in total, 21 of them in the Calgary health zone.

Of the newly reported cases, one is a suspected case of community transmission with an unknown source, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, said on Twitter Monday afternoon.

"It is currently under investigation and we will update Albertans as we learn more," Hinshaw said.

The province saw a modest increase in active cases over the weekend, 123, and there are now 4,182 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta. Here's a regional breakdown of active cases:

Calgary zone: 1,732

Edmonton zone: 1,264

Central zone: 525

North zone: 418

South zone: 237

Unknown: 6

Currently, there are 357 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 68 patients in intensive care.

Hinshaw said of the 297 non-ICU patients, 63.3 per cent are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

Of the 68 patients being treated in ICU, 75 per cent are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, she said.

As of the latest update, about 78 per cent of Albertans have had at least one dose of COVID-19, while 72.2 per cent are fully vaccinated.

In the five to 11 age group, the most recent to be eligible for vaccination, about 79,076 Albertans have been immunized against COVID-19.

The latest R-value information for the province shows transmission of COVID-19 has increased.

The R-value for the period Nov. 29 to Dec.12 is 0.96 (confidence interval of 0.92-1.01), which is up from 0.88 for Nov. 8 to 28.

The R-value is highest in the Edmonton zone at 0.99, followed by Calgary at 0.96 and 0.93 for the rest of the province.