Alberta reports 841 new cases of COVID-19 over 2 days, 7 new deaths

Alberta reported 841 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, combining numbers from the previous two days that included Remembrance Day.

Seven new deaths were also reported, bringing the province's total to 3,171.

On Wednesday, the province detected 470 new cases on 11,584 tests with a positivity rate of around 4.09 per cent. The next day, another 371 cases were reported after 8,843 tests with a positivity rate of about 4.32 per cent.

Active cases of COVID-19 declined by 263 from the last update on Wednesday. There are now 5,745 active cases across the province, the lowest number recorded since Aug. 16. Here's how active cases break down regionally:

Calgary zone: 1,734

Edmonton zone: 1,246

North zone: 1,240

Central zone: 1,008

South zone: 508

Unknown: 9

As of Friday's update, there are 554 people in hospital in Alberta with COVID-19, including 110 people in intensive care units. Of the 110 in ICU, 83.6 per cent are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, while 16.4 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The government announced Friday that 5,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson's Janssen COVID-19 vaccine have arrived in the province.

Albertans who are 18 and older and interested in receiving the single-dose, viral vector vaccine can book an appointment through 811.

Due to a limited supply, the Janssen vaccine will only be administered at Alberta Health Services clinics in select locations across the province, the province said in a news release.

About 81.8 per cent of eligible Albertans have had both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, which is equivalent to about 69.5 per cent of the province's total population.

Beginning on Monday, Albertans showing their vaccine records must use the province's QR code as proof of vaccination to enter any business taking part in the restrictions exemption program. Previous immunization records — including ones from vaccine providers and those saved from MyHealth Records — will no longer be valid.

Individuals from other parts of Canada can use their province's vaccine records, while international visitors can use the ArriveCan App. Those with First Nations or military vaccination records are not required to use the QR code.