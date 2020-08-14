Alberta reports 84 new COVID-19 cases, one additional death

There are 84 new COVID-19 cases and one more death in Alberta, according to the latest numbers from Alberta Health.

That brings the province's total deaths to 221.

The latest death was a woman in her 60s from the south zone. She was not living in a continuing care facility.

There were no new deaths reported at the Good Samaritan Southgate care centre as of Friday. So far, 29 residents have died from the outbreak at the care centre.

The total number of active cases in the province was at 1,036 as of Friday's update, the same as the day before.

Forty-eight people are in hospital, including 13 people in intensive care.

The Edmonton zone continues to have the most active cases than any other zone in the province.

The regional breakdown for active cases in the province was:

Edmonton zone: 497, up 22 from Thursday.

Calgary zone: 305, down nine.

North zone: 101, down one.

Central zone: 81, down seven.

South zone: 45, down seven.

Unknown: 5, up two.

A total of 10,796 Albertans have recovered from the disease.

The province conducted 8,199 tests over the past 24 hours. There have been 801,360 tests completed in Alberta.

Alberta's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will provide her next COVID-19 update on Tuesday afternoon.