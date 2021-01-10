Alberta reports 811 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 additional deaths

Alberta reported 811 new cases of COVID-19, with a positivity rate of 6.4 per cent on Sunday.

The province has 14,116 active cases, with 794 people being treated in hospital for the illness, including 128 in the intensive care unit.

A total of 12,302 tests were completed in the past 24 hours.

Another 12 deaths were reported bringing the total to 1,284. They include:

· Jan. 1. A male in his 80s in Central Zone.

· Jan. 3. A female in her 60s linked to the outbreak at Dr. Gerald Zetter Care Centre in Edmonton Zone.

· Jan. 3. A female in her 60s in Edmonton Zone.

· Jan. 5. A female in her 70s in Central Zone.

· Jan. 6. A female in her 80s linked to the outbreak at Agecare Skypointe in Calgary Zone.

· Jan. 6. A male in his 80s linked to the outbreak at Sunnyside Manor in North Zone.

· Jan. 7. A male in his 70s linked to the outbreak at Agecare Skypointe in Calgary Zone.

· Jan. 7. A male in his 80s linked to the outbreak at Virginia Park Lodge in Edmonton Zone.

· Jan. 7. A male in his 80s linked to the outbreak at Miller Crossing Care Centre in Edmonton Zone.

· Jan. 8. A male in his 80s linked to the outbreak at Chartwell Heritage Valley in Edmonton Zone.

· Jan. 8. A female in her 30s in Edmonton Zone.

· Jan. 9. A male in his 60s linked to the outbreak at the Grande Prairie Care Centre in North Zone.

Here is a regional breakdown of active cases on Sunday:

Edmonton zone: 5,543

Calgary zone: 5,019

Central zone: 1,498

North zone: 1,678

South zone: 297

Unknown: 81

As of Saturday, 44,994 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered across the province, at a rate of 1,017.5 doses per 100,000 people.