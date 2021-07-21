Alberta reports 81 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths
Province seeing uptick in daily case counts, active cases and positivity rate
Alberta reported 81 new cases of COVID-19 — the highest number in the month of July, so far — and no new deaths from the disease Wednesday.
While COVID-19 hospitalizations have continued to decline, the province is experiencing an uptick in daily case counts, active cases and positivity rate.
The 81 cases were detected on 6,479 tests Tuesday, with a positivity rate around 1.4 per cent.
There are currently 95 people being treated in hospital for COVID-19 in Alberta. Of those, 27 are in intensive care units.
There are now 649 active cases of COVID-19 across the province, an increase of 43 from the previous day.
Here's how active cases break down regionally:
- Calgary zone: 378
- Edmonton zone: 128
- North zone: 63
- Central zone: 46
- South zone: 34
Alberta labs identified an additional 61 cases of coronavirus variants of concern, including 54 cases of the highly infectious delta variant.
With no new COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday, the total remains unchanged at 2,318.
Across the province 19,527 COVID-19 vaccines were administered Tuesday, bringing the total to 5,100,111.
About 74.9 per cent of eligible Albertans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 60.7 per cent have had two doses.
