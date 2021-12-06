Alberta reports 788 new cases of COVID-19 over weekend, 5 new deaths

Alberta is reporting a combined 788 new cases of COVID-19, with new cases being detected from Friday to Sunday.

Five more deaths from the illness were also reported Monday, bringing the province's total to 3,263.

The new cases were detected from the previous three days:

Friday: 349 new cases (8,418 tests, 4.21 per cent positivity).

Saturday: 252 new cases (6,958 tests, 3.64 per cent positivity).

Sunday: 187 new cases (5,133 tests, 3.64 per cent positivity).

The number of identified cases of the new omicron variant in the province has increased to 11, according to Alberta's chief medical officer of health.

Earlier Monday, Dr. Deena Hinshaw reported the total number of omicron cases in Alberta had increased to 12.

She later revised the number to 11, explaining that one of the cases is out-of-province.

We’ve received an update on the number of Omicron cases identified in Alberta. Earlier today, I shared that 12 Omicron cases had been ID’d in the province. 1 case has now been determined to be in an out-of-province resident, bringing the total number of cases in AB to 11. (4/5) —@CMOH_Alberta

As of the latest update, there are 366 people being treated in hospital with COVID-19, a drop of 29 from Friday's update.

That number includes 72 people being treated in intensive care beds. Of the total number in ICU, 76.4 per cent are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

There are now 4,374 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta. Here's how they break down regionally:

Calgary zone: 1,748

Edmonton zone: 1,225

North zone: 566

Central zone: 530

South zone: 297

Unknown: 8

COVID-19 vaccinations continue to trend upward since children aged five to 11 have recently become eligible.

On Friday, 22,703 vaccine doses were administered — the highest single day total since mid-October.

About 77.2 per cent of the province's total population has now had at least one dose, while 71.8 per cent is considered fully vaccinated against the virus.