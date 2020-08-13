Alberta reports 76 new COVID-19 cases, three additional deaths

Three more COVID-19 deaths were reported in Alberta on Thursday, along with 76 new cases of the illness.

That brings the province's total number of deaths to 220, according to an update posted by Alberta Health. The three deaths were a man in his 90s from the Heimstaed Seniors Lodge in La Crete, a man in his 90s from central Alberta not in continuing care, and a woman in her 80s from the Good Samaritan Southgate Care Centre in the Edmonton zone.

Twenty-nine people have now died from the outbreak at the Good Samaritan centre.

The total number of active cases was at 1,036 as of Thursday's update, eight fewer than the day before. Fifty Albertans were in hospital, including 12 in intensive care.

The Edmonton zone continues to have the most active cases, having surpassed the Calgary zone over the weekend.

The regional breakdown for active cases in the province was:

Edmonton zone: 475, up five from Wednesday.

Calgary zone: 314, up two.

North zone: 104, down seven.

Central zone: 88, down four.

South zone: 52, down three.

Unknown: 3, down one.

A total of 10,713 Albertans have recovered from the disease. Since the beginning of the pandemic in early March, the province has confirmed 11,969 cases of COVID-19

The province conducted 7,746 tests over the past 24 hours. As of Thursday, 793,114 tests had been completed in Alberta.

On Wednesday, Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw encouraged all teachers and staff of K-12 schools to get tested before the new school year starts in roughly three weeks.