Alberta reports 743 new cases of COVID-19 during the past 4 days

Alberta reported 743 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, compiling four days of data over the long weekend.

The 743 cases were detected from Friday to Monday:

126 cases on Aug. 2; 4,479 tests with a 2.81 per cent positivity rate.

147 cases on Aug. 1; 4,393 tests with a 3.44 per cent positivity rate.

230 cases on July 31; 6,026 tests with a 3.83 per cent positivity rate.

240 cases on July 30; 6,701 tests with a 3.69 per cent positivity rate.

COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the province, with most new cases coming from the Calgary region.

The Calgary zone alone saw 738 new cases from July 27 to Aug. 2, according to data from Alberta Health. All other health regions combined had 643 cases during the same period.

Active cases have now climbed to 2,176, an increase of 521 from the province's last update on Friday. Alberta currently has the most active cases in the country.

Here's how active cases break down across the province:

Calgary zone: 1,234

Edmonton zone: 402

South zone: 210

North zone: 189

Central zone: 133

Unknown: 8

The province reported that 71 cases of coronavirus variants of concern have been detected. There are currently 978 active cases of variants in Alberta.

There are 90 people being treated in hospital for COVID-19, including 24 in intensive care.

About 76 per cent of eligible Albertans have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 65.8 per cent have had both.

No new deaths from COVID-19 were reported over the long weekend so the total is unchanged at 2,328.