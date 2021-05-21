Alberta reports 732 new cases as province sets new daily high for vaccines administered
2 new deaths reported Friday, number of hospitalizations dropped slightly
As active COVID-19 cases and new daily cases continue to drop in Alberta, the province is seeing growth in another area: immunizations.
Alberta set a new high mark for COVID-19 vaccinations in a single day Thursday, with 77,043 doses administered, topping its the previous best more than 10,000
Including adjustments to previous days, Alberta has now administered 2,401,932 vaccine doses. About 46 per cent of Alberta's total population have now received at least one dose of vaccine.
Alberta reported 732 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. Provincial labs completed 10,130 tests on Thursday for a positivity rate of 7.4 per cent, the lowest rate since the end of March.
Across the province, 638 people are being treated in hospital for COVID-19, including 177 in intensive care. Friday's hospitalization number saw a drop of 27 from the previous day, but no change in the number of ICU patients.
Two new deaths from COVID-19 were reported Friday, bringing the total to 2,164.
Active cases of COVID-19 also continue to drop. There are now 16,577 in the province, a decrease of more than 7,000 in seven days.
Here's how active cases break down regionally:
- Calgary zone: 7,532
- Edmonton zone: 3,966
- North zone: 2,507
- Central zone: 1,726
- South zone: 837
- Unknown: 7
