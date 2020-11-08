Alberta reports 727 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday

Alberta reported 727 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, according to the province.

The province also reported six deaths, bringing the total to 363.

The deaths include a woman in her 90s, linked to the outbreak at the University of Alberta Hospital in Edmonton Zone; another woman in her 70s and two women in their 90s linked to the outbreak at the Edmonton General Care Centre in Edmonton Zone; and a man in his 80s and a woman in her 80s linked to the outbreak at Agecare Skypointe in Calgary Zone.

Due to technical problems with the reporting system, the province will not be providing a breakdown of cases by zone or new numbers for hospitalizations for Sunday.

Here's the regional breakdown of active cases reported on Friday.

Calgary zone: 2,886

Edmonton zone: 2,819

North zone: 431

South zone: 398

Central zone: 255

Unknown: 33

On Monday, Premier Jason Kenney called on Albertans to stop partying amid the rising cases.

Alberta Health found that 40 per cent of the active cases in Calgary and Edmonton were transmitted either at home or at private gatherings.

"COVID-19 loves parties," Kenney said at a news conference Monday.

"And so, please, if you're doing that, knock it off. Because it might be your grandma, your grandfather, who ultimately gets infected in a nursing home."

In late October the province announced new public health measures in Calgary and Edmonton, including the mandatory 15-person limit on social gatherings.

Across Alberta, 30 per cent of active cases were transmitted through a close contact but 50 per cent came from an unknown source, according to the most recent update on Tuesday.