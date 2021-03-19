Alberta reports 696 new cases of COVID-19, 130 new variant cases

Alberta reported 696 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and identified another 130 cases of coronavirus variants.

There are currently 5,429 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta. Of that number, 698, or 12.9 per cent, are highly infectious variants of concern.

So far, 1,318 variant cases have been identified in Alberta. Of that number, 606 have recovered, and 14 people have died.

On Friday, no new deaths due to COVID-19 were reported publicly in the province — the first time that has happened since November 22.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, said on Twitter that it has been five days since a COVID-19 death was reported in continuing care. She called this a positive sign that vaccines and public health measures are working.

There are currently 276 people in hospital due to COVID-19, an increase of 16 from the previous day. Across the province, 48 people are in intensive care beds being treated for the disease.

As of Friday, 439,069 vaccine doses have been administered, with 92,935 people in Alberta fully immunized with both doses.

Here is a regional breakdown of active cases across Alberta is:

Calgary zone: 2,172

Edmonton zone: 1,299

North zone: 745

South zone: 675

Central zone: 526

Unknown: 12

On Thursday, Hinshaw said the next few weeks will be critical to prevent a third wave of COVID-19 in Alberta. She said the province is seeing some concerning early trends.

"A couple of weeks ago, we saw week-over-week rises in our new cases, followed by a stabilization," Hinshaw said on Thursday. "And so right now, again, we're in a very, very critical time and our collective actions now will determine what we see in the weeks ahead."

Hinshaw referenced Lethbridge as one community experiencing concerning new trends, as active cases increased from 196 to 469 since Feb. 25 . New cases are linked to family gatherings, visitations between households and people with mild symptoms not staying home or getting tested right away.

As of 8 a.m. on Friday morning, appointments are available in Alberta for the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines to everyone eligible in Phase 2A. This includes anyone born in 1956 or earlier, First Nations, Métis and Inuit People born in 1971 or earlier, and staff and residents of licensed supportive living facilities that weren't included in Phase 1.

On Thursday, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announced that 259 pharmacies in 107 communities around the province are now administering COVID-19 vaccine.

Kenney said these pharmacies can administer about 66,000 doses per week, and that he expects more than 500 pharmacies to participate by next month.

The province could move to Step 3 of its phased reopening plan as early as Monday. The government's benchmark for loosening restrictions is 300 hospitalizations and declining, though leading indicators like new cases, R-value and positivity rate will also be considered.