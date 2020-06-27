Alberta reports 69 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths
Alberta reported 69 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday and no additional deaths.
520 active cases in the province
Alberta reported 69 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths on Saturday.
That brings the number of active cases in the province to 520 with 42 people in hospital, eight in intensive care. The number of people in the province who have died due to the disease remains at 154.
Here's how active cases break down within provincial zones:
- Edmonton zone: 228
- Calgary zone: 221
- North zone: 36
- South zone: 31
- Central zone: 2
- Unknown: 2
Alberta had completed 428,743 tests as of Saturday's update.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.