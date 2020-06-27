Alberta reports 69 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

Alberta reported 69 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths on Saturday.

That brings the number of active cases in the province to 520 with 42 people in hospital, eight in intensive care. The number of people in the province who have died due to the disease remains at 154.

Here's how active cases break down within provincial zones:

Edmonton zone: 228

Calgary zone: 221

North zone: 36

South zone: 31

Central zone: 2

Unknown: 2

Alberta had completed 428,743 tests as of Saturday's update.