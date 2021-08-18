Alberta reports 678 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths

Alberta reported 678 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, the highest daily tally since May 20.

Two additional deaths from COVID-19 were also reported, bringing the provincial total to 2,338.

The new cases were detected on 9,215 tests with a positivity rate of 7.68 per cent. Alberta labs also reported 285 cases of coronavirus variants of concern through the screening of positive test results.

Active cases have risen to 5,933 across the province, an increase of 306 from the previous day.

Here's how active cases break down regionally:

Calgary zone: 2,088

Edmonton zone: 1,669

North zone: 852

South zone: 829

Central zone: 479

Unknown: 16

According to Alberta Health, 73.44 per cent of active cases are unvaccinated, 12.15 per cent are partially vaccinated and 14.41 per cent are people who are fully immunized.

Hospitalizations from COVID-19 continue to trend upward in the province. There are now 184 people in hospital being treated for COVID, including 48 in ICU, an increase of four from the previous update.

Currently, 81.52 per cent of those in hospital with COVID-19 in Alberta are unvaccinated, while 13.04 per cent are fully vaccinated and 5.43 per cent are partially vaccinated.

As of the province's latest update, about 77 per cent of the eligible population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 68.2 per cent have had both. It's estimated that 58 per cent of the province's total population have had two doses of vaccine.