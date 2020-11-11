Alberta reports 672 new cases of COVID-19, 7 more deaths

More people are now in hospital being treated for COVID-19 in Alberta than ever before.

On Wednesday, the province reported there are 217 patients in hospital with a record-setting 46 of them in intensive care.

Alberta currently has 70 ICU beds dedicated to COVID-19 treatment.

The province has said that if half of the ICU beds allocated for COVID-19 become occupied, further restrictions would be triggered.

The records come on a day when Alberta reported 672 new cases of the disease, and attributed seven more deaths to COVID-19.

It is the third day in a row Alberta has reported seven new deaths in a single day. All but two of the deaths involve seniors 70 or over.

The seven deaths Wednesday include:

A woman in her 70s from the North zone.

A man in his 90s linked to the outbreak at Mayerthorpe Extendicare in the North zone.

A man in his 70s linked to the outbreak at Misericordia Community Hospital in Edmonton.

A woman in her 80s linked to the outbreak at Villa Marguerite in Edmonton.

A woman in her 80s in the Edmonton zone.

A woman in her 80s linked to the outbreak at Spruce Lodge in Calgary.

A woman in her 60s in the South zone.

The number of deaths in the province attributed to COVID-19 has reached 383.

The province did not release the number of active cases in the province, or the breakdown of cases in zones.

But as of Tuesday the breakdown of active cases in the province was:

Calgary zone: 3,434 cases

Edmonton zone: 3,255 cases

North zone: 542 cases

South zone: 488 cases

Central zone: 317 cases

Unknown: 54 cases

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, will host her next COVID-19 news conference Thursday at 3:30 p.m.

It will be livestreamed, as always, on CBC Edmonton.