Alberta reports 643 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 additional deaths

Alberta reported 643 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and 12 additional deaths.

Provincial labs completed 13,019 tests on Thursday for a positivity rate around 4.9 per cent.

Active cases continue to drop, falling below the 10,000 mark for the first time since mid-November — now at 9,987 as of the latest update.

As of end of day Thursday, 97,785 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Alberta, an increase of 1,279 from the previous day.

Included in the total vaccine doses administered are 8,304 second doses, meaning that 89,481 Albertans have received at least one dose of vaccine to date.

Currently, 691 are people being treated for the disease in Alberta hospitals, including 115 in intensive care.

In total, 108,258 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.

The total number of COVID-19 deaths in the province since the pandemic began is now 1,512.

Of the 12 deaths reported Friday, five were in the Edmonton zone, three were in the Calgary zone, three were in the Central zone and one was in the North zone.

Here's a regional breakdown of active cases:

Calgary zone: 3,839

Edmonton zone: 3,511

North zone: 1,366

Central zone: 849

South zone: 411

Unknown: 11

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, will provide a COVID-19 update on Monday.