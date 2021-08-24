Alberta reports 629 new cases of COVID-19, 7 additional deaths

Alberta reported 629 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday and seven additional deaths from the disease.

The new cases were detected on 6,010 tests with a positivity rate of 10.82 per cent — the highest rate recorded since mid-May.

There are now 7,931 active cases across the province, an increase of 154 from Monday's update.

On Monday, Alberta labs detected 841 cases of coronavirus variants of concern. There are currently 6,651 active variant cases.

After months of the Calgary zone having the most active cases in the province, the Edmonton region became the provincial leader on Tuesday. Here's how active cases break down regionally:

Edmonton zone: 2,468

Calgary zone: 2,422

North zone: 1,241

South zone: 989

Central zone: 794

Unknown: 17

Seven new COVID-19 deaths were reported Tuesday, all of which occurred from Friday to Sunday.

Hospitalizations from COVID-19 increased by 14 from the previous update. There are now 258 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 57 in an intensive care unit.

Of those currently hospitalized for COVID-19, about 80 per cent are unvaccinated, four per cent are partially vaccinated and 16 per cent are fully vaccinated.

As of the latest update, 77.4 per cent of eligible Albertans have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 68.9 per cent have had two doses. Of the total population, 58.6 per cent have had both doses of vaccine.