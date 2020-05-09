Alberta reports 59 new COVID-19 cases, one additional death

Alberta reported 59 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, marking a full week of daily new cases remaining in the double digits.

The total number of cases grew to 6,157 with 4,204 recovered cases accounting for more than double the 1,837 active, according to an update from the province. Seventy-four Albertans were in hospital, 15 in intensive care units.

The province also reported one additional death, a man in his 50s in the Calgary zone. A total of 116 people have died from the disease in Alberta.

A regional breakdown of cases as of Saturday shows the impact of COVID-19 in different parts of the province:

Calgary zone: 4,161

South zone: 1,140

Edmonton zone: 509

North zone: 226

Central zone: 97

Unknown: 24

So far 169,415 people have tested for COVID-19 and a total of 181,107 tests have been performed by the lab. In the last 24 hours, 3,548 tests were completed.

Alberta's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said earlier this week the province is flattening the curve, although with the caveat that some locations were faring better than others.

"But I think we're still watching really closely because we know that, depending on the setting, even a few cases can spread quickly to others if there are groups gathered together where prevention measures are not being taken," she said Wednesday.