Alberta reports 5,181 new cases of COVID-19 over past 3 days, 23 new deaths

Alberta reported 5,181 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, combining case numbers from three days over the weekend.

The province also reported 23 more deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 2,645

The 5,181 new cases were detected from Friday to Monday:

Sept. 24: 1,882 new cases on 15,898 tests (11.99 per cent positive)

Sept. 25: 1,541 new cases on 14,856 tests (10.37 per cent positive)

Sept. 26: 1,758 new cases on 15,037 tests (11.76 per cent positive)

As of the province's latest update, 1,063 people are in hospital with COVID-19, including 265 in intensive care. Of those in hospital, 804 were unvaccinated.

Active cases of COVID-19 are on the rise again after three days of slight declines last week. As of Monday's update there are 21,307 active cases in the province.

More than 70 per cent of active cases have not received any vaccine. Conversely, 70.6 per cent of Alberta's total population has received at least one dose of a vaccine.

Here's how cases break down regionally:

Edmonton zone: 5,430

Calgary zone: 5,295

Central zone: 4,235

North zone: 3,988

South zone: 2,317

Unknown: 42

About 83 per cent of Alberta's eligible population (over the age of 12) has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 73.8 per cent have received two. Of the province's total population, about 62.8 per cent have had both doses of vaccine.