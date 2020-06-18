Alberta reports 49 new COVID-19 cases, one additional death

Alberta reported 49 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, a day when Canada's total number of confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases surpassed 100,000.

One death was recorded in the province in the last 24 hours — a woman in her 80s from Edmonton zone who was not connected to a continuing-care facility.

Alberta's numbers remain stable almost one week into Stage 2 of the province's relaunch strategy, allowing more businesses to reopen.

Earlier Thursday, the prime minister said as parts of the economy reopen across the country, the federal government will begin testing a voluntary nationwide contact-tracing app.

Testing and contact tracing "is crucial" to safely restore the economy, Justin Trudeau said in Ottawa.

Alberta introduced its contact-tracing mobile app ABTraceTogether on May 1.

At the time Alberta's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw called the app "a vital step in preventing further spread of the virus."

Hinshaw and other public health officials in Canada and around the world have repeatedly stressed that testing and contact tracing will play a vital role in efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus.

But while 103,000 people downloaded Alberta's mobile app in the first week, barely the same number of people have downloaded it since. To date the app currently has just over 207,000 registered users.

The province is doing better than most of its counterparts when it comes to testing.

Labs across the province have performed 364,729 tests since the pandemic began. Upwards of 6,000 people are tested each day and the province encourages everyone to go in for testing, whether they think they have been exposed to COVID-19 or not.

Alberta now has 489 active cases. Thirty-four people are in hospital, including six in intensive care.

The number of deaths is now 152.

The province completed 6,982 tests for the disease in the last 24 hours.

Here is a regional breakdown of active case across the province:

Calgary zone: 222.

Edmonton zone: 200.

Central zone: 2.

South zone: 30.

North zone: 33.

Unknown: 2.

Hinshaw will next update the province on COVID-19 Friday afternoon.