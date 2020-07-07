Alberta reports 47 new cases of COVID-19 and 2 new deaths

Alberta reported 47 new cases of COVID-19 in the province over the last 24 hours Tuesday.

The province also recorded two new deaths, bringing the total number to 157.

The number of active cases in the province is now at 620, with 54 people in hospital and six of those patients in intensive care.

The breakdown of active cases across the province is:

Edmonton zone: 243

Calgary zone: 230

South zone: 86

North zone: 51

Central zone: 4

Unknown: 6

The Misericordia Community Hospital in Edmonton closed its doors to most new patients on Monday, instituting a series of "aggressive" pandemic protocols to combat an outbreak linked to 18 patients and 14 staff.

The County Of Warner No. 5 in southern Alberta continues to be listed as under a "watch," a designation that kicks in when an area has at least 10 active cases and a rate of more than 50 active cases per 100,000 population.

A total of 7,659 people have recovered from the illness in Alberta.

So far provincial laboratories have conducted 493,935 swab tests for COVID-19.