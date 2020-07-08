Alberta reports 46 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death

Alberta reported 46 new cases of COVID-19 in the province over the last 24 hours Wednesday.

The province also reported one new death, a man in his 80s from south zone, bringing the total number to 158. The man's death was not linked to continuing care.

The updated numbers come on the same day the Misericordia Community Hospital in Edmonton closed its doors to new patients and cancelled all surgeries as a "full facility outbreak" continued to spread.

As of Wednesday morning, 20 patients and 15 staff members had tested positive.

Three patients, two men in their 70s and a man in his 80s, linked to the outbreak have died.

The number of active cases in the province is now at 608, with 55 people in hospital and seven of those patients in intensive care.

The breakdown of active cases across the province is:

Edmonton zone: 232

Calgary zone: 230

South zone: 88

North zone: 45

Central zone: 6

Unknown: 7

A total of 7,659 people have recovered from the illness in Alberta.

So far provincial laboratories have conducted 500,203 swab tests for COVID-19.

The County Of Warner No. 5 in southern Alberta continues to be listed as under a "watch," a designation that kicks in when an area has at least 10 active cases and a rate of more than 50 active cases per 100,000 population.