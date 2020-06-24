Alberta reports 44 new cases of COVID-19, no additional deaths

Alberta confirmed 44 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, but did not report any additional deaths.

The province now has 538 active cases.

So far 7,134 Albertans have recovered from the disease while 153 have died; 36 people are in hospital with seven of them in intensive care.

The number of active cases within the city of Edmonton is now surging ahead of those in Calgary.

As of Wednesday, 236 Edmontonians had the disease compared to 188 Calgarians.

Here's how the active cases in the province break down by zone:

Edmonton zone: 250

Calgary zone: 219

North zone: 40

South zone: 23

Central zone: 2

Unknown: 4

To date, the province has completed 409,352 swab tests for COVID-19.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, will host her final COVID-19 news conference of the week on Thursday afternoon.